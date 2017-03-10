Mariah Carey Reaches Peak Diva Status With Weird Workout

Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Mariah Carey is quite possibly the fiercest diva alive at this point in time, and the singer proved it once again when she went through a workout session wearing high heels, because why not?

The elusive chanteuse shared her sweat sesh with fans on Instagram Thursday, posting two clips and a photo of herself working on her fitness at the gym.

In the shots, Carey sports a black leotard, black-and-white bomber jacket, fishnet tights and a pair of black-and-white heeled booties, finishing the look off with a diamond necklace as she lifts weights and goes for a run.

While Carey’s workout attire may seem extravagant to some, it’s nothing new for the singer, who routinely sports her finest gowns while performing everyday tasks like riding the subway and taking her children to the park.

The images later caught the attention of Rihanna, as the shoes Carey was wearing are from Rihanna’s collaboration with Puma.

“Yo I made it!!!” she posted alongside a repost of Carey’s snap.

Keep doing you, Mariah!

We must we must … 😉 😘 @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Running amok. @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

