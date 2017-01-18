Manny Gutierrez’s Dad Savagely Responds to Hateful Comment About Makeup Artist Son

(Photo: Instagram / @mannymua733)

As the first ever male ambassador for Maybelline, Manny Gutierrez is making history. Not everyone is happy about Gutierrez’s role, however.

One conservative blogger, Matt Walsh, tweeted a photo of Gutierrez with the caption, “Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons.”

Dads, this is why you need to be there to raise your sons. pic.twitter.com/8ybirgppKi — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 6, 2017

No stranger to criticism, Gutierrez simply brushed it off with a tweet that read, “My dad actually works for me and is SO PROUD of me.”

My dad actually works for me and is SO PROUD of me 🤗😉 sorry bout it https://t.co/H3Wt7fpB5F — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) January 14, 2017

Shortly after, Gutierrez’s father saw Walsh’s hateful message and clapped back in the best way with his own response, which Gutierrez promptly screengrabbed and posted.

WARNING: The tweet below contains profane or potentially offensive language.

My dad is a fucken SAVAGE, I can’t with him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWceEmZ6L4 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) January 14, 2017

“Let me first begin by telling you that I’ve always been there for my son and will ALWAYS be there for him,” Guteirrez’s father wrote. “Not only am I proud of what he has accomplished but I’m more proud of the person he has become.”

“I know the words you speak are from lack of knowing anybody from the LGBT community. If you did, you would soon realize they are some of the most real and kind hearted [sic] individuals that walk this planet of ours.”

Gutierrez father concluded his message to Walsh with, “Going forward, I would choose your actions and words wisely. Just like you would do anything for your family, I would do [anything] for mine. Good day Sir.”

Being a man isn’t about how “tough” or “masculine” you are … it’s about taking care of the ones you love. — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) January 14, 2017

Sounds like this father/son duo can take on the world together!

