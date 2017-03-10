Man Recreates Beyonce’s Pregnancy Photos to Send a Body Positive Message

(Photo: Twitter / @benyahr)

When this body positive activist saw Beyoncé’s pregnancy photo album, he was immediately inspired and decided to recreate them.

“I loved how unapologetic she was,” the Los Angeles-based actor, 27, tells PEOPLE. “I studied the photos and saw how beautifully done they were, and how open she is with her body and her gorgeous pregnant belly. I thought, ‘She feels no shame, she’s proud of her shape, she’s proud of who she is,’ and that’s how I try to live my life too.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ben encourages others to think more positively about their bodies everyday. “I’ve always been very outspoken about body positivity and about encouraging other people to embrace themselves and love their shape no matter what,” he says. “I have always been open with my body and taken pictures like that to celebrate myself and encourage others to celebrate themselves.”

He was a little nervous to shoot the nude photos, but knew if he was preaching about loving your body’s flaws he needed to show his “body with all it’s flaws.”

Yahr hopes his photos help inspire others to embrace their body no matter what shape or size. “I want everyone to walk through the world as if they were Beyoncé, as if they have the same fierceness toward life that Beyoncé does.

If you are or know a new mom, be sure to check out our shoppable Womanista Approved list for fabulous treat-yourself products.

(Photo: Twitter / @benyahr) (Photo: Twitter / @benyahr) (Photo: Twitter / @benyahr)

Related:

Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins

Watch: Beyoncé and Dixie Chicks Perform at the 50th Annual CMA Awards

Plus-Size Women Pose for Series of Beautiful Photos