Woman’s Honest Before-and-After Shows the Truth Behind Perfect Instagram Pics

News flash: don’t believe everything you see on Instagram.

One blogger revealed this truth to fans by posting a side-by-side photo of her body before and after photoshopping it to create the “ideal” Instagram.

Maggie Fierro has documented her impressive weight loss journey for more than 150,000 followers. Now that she’s maintaining her new fit figure, she’s also highlighting what’s “real vs. fake” when it comes to those flawless, toned bodies flooding your Instagram feed.

“‘Don’t compare your real life to someone else’s controlled online content,’” Fierro began her caption with a quote. “So I’ve seen some of these and I kinda wanted to try it for myself to see how easy it was. It literally took me under 5 minutes to photoshop my bod… a more lifted/fuller booty, smaller waist and well.. perky, non-breastfeeding [boobs].”

Those subtle changes post-capture made a visible difference in Fierro’s appearance, but they don’t make her look any ‘better’ than the original — and they aren’t showing her true body.

The body-positive woman goes on to worry about how simple it was to “hide, fix, alter what you look like for social media.” And though she admits not everyone edits their photos so heavily, Fierro warns followers that this is exactly why they should refrain from comparing their bodies to anyone else’s they admire online.

“We live in a world that takes a trendy ‘hot’ body… the IT body and fills our media channels with it at whatever cost. Sadly, most women on magazines and billboards don’t look like that in real life,” she continued.

She rounded out her message with a plea for originality and self-acceptance.

“Listen, at the end of the day, you are you and that’s the best thing you can be,” she told followers. “Your goals and passions are your own and no one can compare to you. You are beautiful and strong and there’s a purpose for your life. So celebrate progress, celebrate others and be insanely thankful every single day.”

Followers took notice of Fierro’s post. It garnered nearly 70,000 likes and, judging by the comments, she got her message across.

“I love that you did this. Thank you because it affects so many girls in a negative way. My little sister just graduated last week and is down about her body image ’cause it doesn’t look like your 2nd photo… I showed her this & she was amazed to see how it is to change a picture from the real thing,” one follower responded.

Lesson learned: whatever the photo, the real version is the the most beautiful.