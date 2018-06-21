13 Low-Cal Wine Slushies to Cool You Off This Summer

With festive weekends and summer holidays fast approaching, it’s time to start kicking your wine game up a notch. Why not ice your favorite wine and transform it into something that’s a little more summery?

Wine slushies are the perfect poolside companions, and they’re not all that bad for your diet. Most are way under 300 calories, unlike those sugar-loaded cocktails you could be ordering.

In fact, here are thirteen delicious wine slushie recipes that won’t break your calorie count but that will make your night a little more exciting.

Strawberry Frosé | 206 Calories

Who doesn’t like a frozen drink on a hot summer day? Many of us who are watching our weight shy away from these calorie and sugar-laden drinks so we can stay on track. Luckily, we have a yummy Strawberry Frosé from Eating Bird Food that is light, refreshing and low-cal! Make sure to give this fruity gem a try!

» Get the recipe here.

Strawberry Rosé Wine Slushies | 154 Calories

Rosé all day? We say yes, but with an extra bit of icy flair. Ann from Cooking Light also suggest drizzling your rosé slushy with honey for a little added summer sweetness. Oh, and don’t forget to pair your glass with some fresh strawberries.

» Get the recipe here.

Strawberry Peach Wine Slushies | 157 Calories

I bet your mouth is watering just reading that title. These slushies combine your two favorite summer fruits to create an alcoholic beverage that makes any get-together memorable.

» Get the recipe here.

Blissful Triple Berry Wine Slushie | 141 Calories

If you really want to kick things up a notch, take this classic wine slushy and add a splash of vodka. You’ll get the real-fruit taste and some extra alcohol without wrecking your calorie count.

» Get the recipe here.

Tropical White Wine Slushies | 130 Calories

Sweet’N Low has jumped on the bandwagon and provided a recipe that’s perfectly sweet and summery. Combine a dry white wine with mango chunks, sweetener, lime juice, rum, and ice for a tropical treat.

» Get the recipe here.

Sweet Ombre Wine Slushies | 235 Calories

These slushies are totally Instagram-worthy. Take one bottle of sweet red wine, one bottle of pink moscato, and one reisling to create a pretty gradient inside your glass.

» Get the recipe here.

Peach Wine Slushies | 250 Calories

Nothing says summer more than a icy alcoholic beverage that’s drenched in peach flavor. Use two cups of white wine and some real peaches for the optimal taste and appearance.

» Get the recipe here.

Frozen Berry Wine Slushies | 250 Calories

Grab a bottle of pink Zinfandel and a cup of frozen berries, then whip up four of these divine wine slushies. Your guests will keep coming back for more of this recipe, so it might be a good idea to stock up on extra ingredients.

» Get the recipe here.

Berrylicious Frozen Sangria Slush | 269 Calories

Imagine your favorite childhood slush, then booze it up and make it fit for an adult. That’s basically what this awesome sangria recipe does!

» Get the recipe here.

Honey and Honeydew Wine Slushies | 159 Calories

Ever thought about putting honeydew in your summer drinks? This recipe shows you how to freeze the fruit and transform it into a wine slushie worth sipping on.

» Get the recipe here.

Moscato Slush | 130 Calories

It takes about two seconds to dump icce and half a cup of moscato in your blender, but the results are sure to wow your guests.

» Get the recipe here.

Frozen Peach Bellini | 180 Calories

The Bellini is a popular sparkling wine cocktail and a perfect way to make your favorite wines a little more peachy! All you need for this yummy bellini from Damn Delicious is a blender and three ingredients – frozen peaches, mango nectar and Prosecco (or champagne). That’s it!

» Get the recipe here.

The Classic Wine Slushy | 140 Calories

This simple recipe from Karrie at Tasty Ever After shows you how to pick a bottle of your favorite wine and transform it into something delicious and icy. All you need are some ice cubes and wine!

» Get the recipe here.

So, which of these wine slushies are you going to try first? If you start now, you might even be able to sample all fifteen before summer comes to a close!

