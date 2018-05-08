How to Lose Weight and Keep It Off for Good

One half-hearted search on Google will reveal that there are thousands of “golden rules” when it comes to losing weight. From cutting out bad carbs to drinking protein shakes, there are seriously more ways to get in shape than you could possibly count.

As a result, when you first start trying to lose weight, it can be difficult to determine which diets and workouts are truly useful and which are just pieces of fluff promoted by advertisers. Fortunately, there are experts in the world of fitness who want to tell you about the tried-and-true methods of losing weight and keeping it off.

Here are real golden rules of weight-loss, as specified by trusted fitness gurus who want you to build your dream body and keep it forever.

Rule #1: Don’t Skip the Strength Training

Everyone knows that in order to lose weight, you need to burn calories, and as a result, most people turn to intense sessions of cardio in an effort to burn away the fat. To some extent, this isn’t a bad idea. Running, dancing, swimming, and other forms of aerobic exercise are fantastic for your heart and will certainly help your body build a higher metabolism and shed a few pounds.

However, if you really want to lose a substantial amount of weight and keep it off in the future, cardio isn’t the only kind of exercise you should be engaging in. Strength training is absolutely essential to crafting a toned body that doesn’t easily gain weight. The stronger your muscles are, the more calories your body will burn both when you’re working out and when you’re not. Don’t just hop on the treadmill and then head home; pick up a few weights and research some strength training exercises if you’ve never done them before.

Rule #2: Focus on Eating the Right Foods, Not Less Food

Many people think that depleting your body’s food intake is a surefire way to lose weight. In reality, it’s not. When you eat too little food, especially over long periods of time, it can cause your body’s metabolism to slow down drastically. This is because your body believes you are in a period of starvation. You might actually struggle to lose weight because your body continuously stores food because it’s not getting enough.

So, the best thing to do? Count your calories but also focus more on what you’re eating rather than how much you’re eating. Eat plenty of foods that are high in protein and vitamins, and fill your plates with nutritional items like vegetables and low-fat meats. You’ll see much better results with this eating technique than with any diet that encourages you to starve yourself.

Another great part about this rule? It encourages you to build healthy eating habits that will last forever, not just for the course of one diet. This will help you lose the weight and keep it off during the years to come.

Rule #3: Learn How to Calculate Your Body Fat Percentage

Ever seen a ripped body trainer and wondered what their secret was? Well, here’s the answer: math. That’s right, numbers and calculations are actually an important part of losing weight.

Every human body requires a certain amount of weight in order to function properly and protect itself. However, when your fat percentage climbs higher than it should, that’s when you’ll start to notice those pesky extra pounds you’d love to lose.

To start losing weight, you must first understand what percentage of fat your body has. Websites like this one can help with the math part. If you’re a female, your goal should be to keep your body fat percentage between 21 and 33 percent. If you’re a male, you should aim to keep your percentage between 18 and 22 percent.

Once you understand how much fat you need to lose in order to be in a healthy percentage range, you will be able to eat and work out accordingly.

Rule #4: Build Healthy Workout Habits

Working out seven days in one week and zero in the next isn’t a great way to make effective changes to your body. Furthermore, religiously exercising for one month only to return to your slothful habits the next month is a terrible way to keep the weight you lose off. Consistency is key, and unfortunately, it’s one of the hardest parts of losing weight.

To ensure that you lose enough weight and prevent it from coming back, focus more on establishing a healthy exercise routine than on working out according to some fad fitness trend. Aim to get your heart rate up every day, engage in plenty of cardio, and lift weights at least a couple of times each week. The important thing is to build healthy habits, not to push yourself further than you should.

Rule #5: Be Patient With Yourself

Rome wasn’t built in a day, nor was anyone’s dream body. Learning to eat right and exercise isn’t something you can magically become familiar with. Everyone’s body is different, and it takes time to figure out what fitness routine works best for you. Even if you immediately start doing your best to lose weight, the process will take time. Don’t beat yourself up over small loses and be sure to celebrate all of the wins, even if they’re small.

