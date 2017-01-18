Looking to Lose Weight in 2015? Add These 10 Foods to Your Diet

One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions that people make year after year is to lose weight. Now is a great time to start exercising again and figuring out what foods you should and shouldn’t eat. Figuring out what foods will be on your grocery list should be a top priority! You want to make sure you’re going for the fresh, all-natural foods because processed and refined foods have all the nutrients and fiber stripped away from them. Check out the list below of what foods you should be eating to help you lose weight this year!

Beans: That includes chickpeas, lentils, soybeans, peanuts and just plain old beans. You can easily add them to your soup or salad. They are literally packed with nutrients that will help assist your body in staying healthy. Your body will notice the additional manganese, folate, potassium, magnesium, iron and protein you added to your diet. Also, the extra fiber and complex carbohydrates will help keep your blood sugar levels stabilized, keeping your hunger pangs at bay!

Almonds: A study showed that people who ate a handful of almonds a day were found to have a healthier body weight and tended to live longer. It’s also a great source of monounsaturated fats, which can decrease your risk of heart disease. Next time you see some almonds, grab a few and enjoy the nuttiness of this crunchy snack.

Bell Peppers: One bell pepper is only 35 calories and has tons of vitamin A, B6, C and folic acid! It has also been connected with lowering homocysteine levels, thus lowering your risk of heart disease. So, it’s a healthy snack and it lowers your risk of heart disease!

Broccoli: You were told to always eat your broccoli and for good reason, but turns out that it’s a great source of vitamin C and it’s low in calories. It also contains phytonutrient sulforaphane, which helps your body clear potential carcinogenic toxins and prevents tumors.

Citrus Fruits: You can choose from a range of citrus fruits like oranges, limes, lemons or grapefruits for your source of vitamin C and potassium. The vitamin C helps to boost your immune system and lower your risk of heart disease, cancer and stroke. The potassium will boost your heart health and regulate your blood pressure. Grapefruit especially has been connected to weight loss, because it helps your body to regulate its sugar levels.

Olive Oil: Yes, it’s not a food exactly, but it can be cooked with many foods and is a healthier option when cooking. Just drizzling it over your salad instead of dressing or using it as a cooking oil can help lower your “bad” cholesterol and blood fats! It has been shown to prevent not only obesity, but also metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.

Grapes: These sometimes sweet or sour fruits give your body the antioxidants that it needs to protective your heart. If you’re having blood pressure problems, make sure that you have a snack of grapes every once in a while. It will help to improve your blood pressure, circulation and boost your immune system!

Blueberries: These tart, small berries are brimming with fiber to curb your hunger. It also contains anthocyanin to help reduce your risk of cancer, vision loss and heart disease. It’ll help you lose weight and keep your body from harm!

Whole Grains: When picking out what whole grains you want to eat, you have more than a few to choose from. You have brown rice, quinoa buckwheat, hulled barley, oatmeal, cracked wheat, millet, wild rice and even popcorn! It delivers slimming and filling fiber to absorb all your bad cholesterol and blood fat levels. Enjoy a snack of popcorn or a healthy breakfast of oatmeal to help shed those pounds!

Source: Everyday Health