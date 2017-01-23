Let Kristen Bell Help You Feel Better About Your Misbehaving Kids

(Photo: Twitter / @IMKristenBell)

Next time your child is acting out at the grocery store, remember the wise parenting words of wisdom from Kristen Bell, who says to let your kids take the blame.

In a recent interview with Babble, the mom of two was asked to tell an embarrassing story about her kiddos. Instead of indulging us with a tale about 3-year-old Lincoln or 2-year-old Delta, Bell took a different path.

“If my child is acting a fool in the grocery store, the embarrassment is on her,” Bell explained. “In truth, that shouldn’t make me feel a certain way.”

Now that‘s some advice we can get behind.

“She’s going to act the way a child acts, and I’m not going to let that reflect on me or bring me down. That shouldn’t make me feel ashamed or embarrassed in any way. Only you can make you feel a certain way.”

While we agree with the Bad Moms star completely, it’s admittedly easier said than done. While we know that a child’s public meltdown doesn’t reflect you as a mother, we do realize the insane amount of discipline (and sanity) that requires such self control.

If you can handle the holier-than-thou stares from fellow grocery shoppers, please feel free to leave your secret in the comments.

Until then, keep on rocking this parenting thing.

