Lena Dunham: ‘I Can Say That I Still Haven’t Had an Abortion, But I Wish I Had’

Lena Dunham is back in headlines after another controversial statement.

On the latest edition of her Women of the Hour podcast, Lena Dunham began a conversation about women’s reproductive rights discussing the time she was asked to share her own “abortion story” at a Planned Parenthood event — even though she had never had one.

“I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women’s options, I myself had never had an abortion,” Dunham explained. “And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue. Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt it was important that people know that I was unblemished in this department.”

Dunham shared that she wished that she could understand the stigma surrounding abortion that so many women (like her mother and sister) experience every day.

“Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had,” she said.

Check out reactions from the Twitterverse below:

.@lenadunham FYI an abortion is not something you “get to have.” It’s an awful experience one SHOULDN’T wish for like a gift from Santa 😑🙄 — s a s h a (@kisslow) December 20, 2016

@lenadunham should never be able to brag about having an abortion it’s sad that u think this would make u more authentically pro-choice — s i h (@Susanna_I_H) December 20, 2016

I can’t even imagine how offensive Lena Dunham’s comments are to women who actually had to go through abortions — KFC (@KFCBarstool) December 20, 2016

Lena Dunham took other people’s painful experience, trivialized it then made it about her because LENA DUNHAM. — Jay Dav-O (@ChocnessMonsta) December 20, 2016

Lena Dunham says she wishes she could have an abortion. Let’s remember, women who have abortions never wished that upon themselves. — Ugene’s Politics 🌐 (@UgenesPolitics) December 20, 2016

