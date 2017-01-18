Lauren Conrad Gives Her Top 4 Things to Never Say to a Pregnant Woman

BUMPWATCH / / Lauren Conrad shared her first bump pic on her website. The former Laguna Beach and The Hills star, author and designer is expecting her first baby. ✔️ @laurenconrad A photo posted by BUMPS, BUBS + MAMA LIFE (@stylish_bump) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

Lauren Conrad is expecting her first child, so she knows a thing or two about life with a baby bump and now she’s using her experience to help make life a little easier for mamas-to-be.

In a post on her blog, The Hills star lists the top four things to never say to a pregnant woman or a woman in general.

Rule No. 1: Do not ask a married couple when they are going to have kids.

While it can be tempting to ask your newly married friends when they’re going to add to their family, the question is actually unfair.

“Keep in mind that the decision to have children (both if and when), is an extremely personal one,” Conrad explains. “And any questioning, pressure, or even hinting about it usually just makes the couple uncomfortable (and yes, this includes making comments on the Instagram of someone who is in the public eye!).”

There is another reason to avoid being the one to instigate talk of future pregnancy.

“You also never know if someone may be privately struggling with fertility or has suffered through a recent miscarriage,” she thoughtfully adds. “In those cases, asking someone when they are going to have kids can be a major trigger question.”

Rule No. 2: Never ask when someone is due unless you are 100 percent certain they are expecting.

Since every woman’s body is different, there is no way to know whether she has had a baby, is expecting a baby, or happens to carry weight in her belly. The best time to ask a woman when she’s expecting is after she’s told you she’s pregnant or a well-meaning question can quickly become a “blow to someone’s self-confidence and body image.”

Rule No. 3: Refrain from commenting on the size of someone’s bump.

Once you know for sure that a woman is pregnant that still does not open the door to conversations about the appearance of their bellies. Each woman carries her pregnancy in a different way and like all aspects of a person’s body, it can be a cause of self-consciousness.

Rule No. 4: Don’t touch the belly without asking!

While this one definitely falls in the “keep your hands to yourself” rule everyone learned in kindergarten, it seems baby bumps make a lot of people forget their manners. Even if you are close friends or family with the woman, it is always best to ask before touching her belly.

Womanistas, what comments would you add to the list?

