Lady Gaga Was Body Shamed for Her Super Bowl Performance and Her Fans Are Not Here for It

People commenting on this photo calling lady gaga “fat” is the reason people have self image issues for no reason pic.twitter.com/F3HeATBeI9 — B (@beckychernyk) February 6, 2017

By now it’s an indisputable fact that Lady Gaga won the Super Bowl with her jaw-dropping halftime show. She dove into the stadium, performed aerial and trapeze tricks, and ran around the stage in heeled boots for nearly 15 minutes, so there is no doubt the singer is incredibly fit.

Unfortunately, haters on the Internet decided that the fact that a woman with a body dared get on stage is objectionable, and decided to tear Gaga down because she doesn’t have a perfectly flat stomach. Social media users made comments about her “tummy rolls,” telling her to get a bigger costume and even making Pillsbury dough memes.

Gaga’s fans, new and old, took to social media to defend the superstar and applaud her for the body positivity she showed during music’s biggest night of the year and in her past career.

They subbed out words like “fat” and “flawed” with “inspiring” and “fierce.” Many spoke out to share that Gaga’s fearlessness was pushing them to be more confident while others pointed out how harmful the body shaming is on a larger scale.

Shoutout to lady gaga’s stomach roll for showing girls that you don’t need to have a perfect body to absolutely kill it 💅🏻✨ — Erin Moore (@erin_m24) February 6, 2017

Best part of the halftime show was @ladygaga totally rocking her less than “perfect” stomach on national television. Empowering AF. — Shannon (@shannonigans44) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga and I have the same stomach and I’ve never felt more inspired/confident #gaga — charlotte (@charzannrose) February 6, 2017

