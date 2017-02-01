Kim Zolciak Shows Off Bikini Body Hours After Getting Cosmetic Chest Procedure

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is no stranger to showing off her beach body on social media, so it’s no surprise that she took to Instagram on Monday, January 30 donning a tiny white bikini. The Don’t Be Tardy star rocked her swimsuit on the beach with the caption, “My happy place 😍.” What intrigued her followers, was not her beach body, however.
The photo came to a surprise for Zolciak-Biermann’s fans as just hours earlier she had posted a photo praising her dermatologist for a cosmetic procedure, chest lasering, to reduce redness on her chest, with the caption, “My dermatologist is the BEST!! Sitting her having breakfast and realized how good my chest looks!”
Videos by PopCulture.com
The Bravo star added, “Im not being paid to tell you this I just know how much I hated my chest being red, especially if I drank red wine, or when I exercise and I found a great combo that gave/gives me a red free chest no matter what I do!! And wanted to share with you guys.”
Would you give the chest laser procedure a try?
My dermatologist is the BEST!! Sitting her having breakfast and realized how good my chest looks! I have battled with redness on my chest for years and it only got worst after I was put on blood thinners, between my toning oil @kashmerekollections (my skin is so sensitive so I made sure to make great products that won’t irritate the skin and @steelederm who did Excel V laser look how good my chest looks it works!! 😍 I did ipl last year and nothing!! Im not being paid to tell you this I just know how much I hated my chest being red, especially if I drank red wine, or when I exercise and I found a great combo that gave/gives me a red free chest no matter what I do!! And wanted to share with you guys. Evause o know so many people suffer from this!! Adore you @prudentlypretty ❤️ #DrSteeleDerm #TheBest #RednessHater #KashmereKollections
Related:
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Biermann Is Willing to Clean Toilets If It Gets Her to LA
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Dresses Her Twins up as ‘Grease’s Sandy and Danny for Halloween
Brielle Biermann Shares Steamy Bikini Pictures From Vacation With Baseball Player Boyfriend