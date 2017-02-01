Kim Zolciak Shows Off Bikini Body Hours After Getting Cosmetic Chest Procedure

My happy place 😍 A photo posted (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is no stranger to showing off her beach body on social media, so it’s no surprise that she took to Instagram on Monday, January 30 donning a tiny white bikini. The Don’t Be Tardy star rocked her swimsuit on the beach with the caption, “My happy place 😍.” What intrigued her followers, was not her beach body, however.

The photo came to a surprise for Zolciak-Biermann’s fans as just hours earlier she had posted a photo praising her dermatologist for a cosmetic procedure, chest lasering, to reduce redness on her chest, with the caption, “My dermatologist is the BEST!! Sitting her having breakfast and realized how good my chest looks!”

The Bravo star added, “Im not being paid to tell you this I just know how much I hated my chest being red, especially if I drank red wine, or when I exercise and I found a great combo that gave/gives me a red free chest no matter what I do!! And wanted to share with you guys.”

Would you give the chest laser procedure a try?

