Khloé Kardashian’s Trainer Explains Why Your Fitness Goals Are Failing

Khloé Kardashian will be the first to say that great fitness results take time — and her personal trainer Gunnar Peterson agrees.

“Seeing results is about consistency, so start off slow,” he advised. “I think a lot of people see their New Year’s resolutions fail because they bite off more than they can chew.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian’s coach warns not to just jump right into extreme workouts —liketwo-a-days — because it simply just won’t help.

“There’s no way you’re going to stick with that because it feels overwhelming,” Peterson said in an interview with E! News.

“You have to do some sort of resistance training,” he confirmed.

Why?

“Cardio is great for weight loss, but if you want to change the shape of your body, you have to build muscle,” he added.

Gaining muscle is what you want because it will help tighten your body, which will in turn help slim down your waistline. “Start by dedicating two times a week to a workout class with a friend. Do that for a month and then add on another class or workout the next month,” he continued.

However, the fitness guru did say that overdoing it at the gym could “sabotage” your fitness goals as you don’t want to overwork your body.

Lastly, Peterson warns that you will never achieve the body you want with a bad diet. The rumors are true, abs are (partially) made in the kitchen.

So take Peterson’s advice and get out there and sweat, sweat, sweat!

Related:

You Have to Try Joanna Gaines’ 21-Day New Year’s Resolution Challenge

The Best Workout Schedule for Weight Loss, According to a Celebrity Trainer

Khloé Kardashian Shares Shockingly Different Before And After Pics of Her Physical Transformation