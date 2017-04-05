Kelly Rowland Had the Best Response After a Troll Called Her Booty ‘Old Looking’

“B!T@H BE HUMBLE” -@KendrickLamar A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

One Instagram troll just learned an important lesson: Don’t mess with Kelly Rowland.

The 36-year-old singer recently shared a “Bootylicious” shot on Instagram, captioning the photo with body-positive Kendrick Lamar lyrics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“B!TCH BE HUMBLE,” Rowland wrote, showing off some stretch marks and quoting Lamar’s new single “Humble.” (The song and its music video encourage women to love their bodies as they are, criticizing tools like Photoshop.)

MORE: One Mom’s Name for Her Stretch Marks Is Exactly What We Need to Be Calling Them

Unfortunately, one commenter wasn’t happy about Rowland’s confidence.

“Wat u showing,” the hater questioned. “….An old looking ass.”

Rowland’s response was nothing less than epic, schooling her opponent with another “Humble” lyric.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

“BE HUMBLE,” she reminded the troll.

[H/T Getty / Jason LaVeris / Contributor]

Related:

One Teen Brilliantly Claps Back After Instagram Trolls Made Fun of Her Armpit Hair

We’re Obsessed With Danielle Brooks’ Fearless Spring Break Style and You Will Be Too

These Celebs Flaunting Their ‘Imperfections’ Prove All Bodies Are Weird