Katie Holmes Reveals How Daughter Suri Is Having a ‘Stable, Innocent Childhood’

Katie Holmes is a lot like every other mom, just trying to keep her kid grounded.

In an interview with Town & Country Magazine, Holmes made it clear that she was a mother first and an actress second, sharing how important it is for her daughter, Suri Cruise, 10, to have stability in her life.

“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” she said. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood.”

While the 38-year-old actress says she feels blessed to do what she does, there’s nothing better in the world than watching your child succeed.

The former star of Dawson’s Creek notes that while her daughter is growing up very quickly, it’s a bit tear-jerking.

“Every day, kids get a little further away from you — that’s a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it’s heartbreaking,” she said. “You want them to stay with you forever, but they’re these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they’re going to go. And that’s going to be very, very sad for me.”

After her 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise, Holmes was granted primary custody of Suri and certainly seems to be enjoying her little one’s childhood as she often shares photos of the two on her Instagram.

When it comes to protecting her and ex-husband, Cruise’s daughter from the media, Holmes says that they don’t give it any thought as there are more important things to consider.

“To experience something publicly and privately is a lot for a person to go through,” she explains. “In today’s world a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household we know what they print isn’t true, so we don’t pay attention.”

However, Holmes says it’s all “very relatable” to her, adding that “if people know who you are, they might write about you, and you can’t control that.”

