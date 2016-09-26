Katherine Heigl Looks Fit and Relaxed as She Rocks Her Baby Bump

(Photo: BG005/Bauer-Griffin )

Katherine Heigl and and her husband Josh Kelley took a walk together in Los Angeles on Saturday, and the expectant mother looked happy and healthy during the casual stroll.

The actress was dressed in athleisure wear and oversized sunglasses.

She has been vocal about her love of comfortable workout clothes while pregnant, so it’s no surprise to see her looking comfy and somehow still effortlessly stylish.

This is the Doubt star’s first pregnancy. She and her singer husband have two adopted daughters as well.