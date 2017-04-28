Julia Roberts’ Go-To Dessert Will Make You Love Her Diet Even More

(Photo: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com)

At 49 years old, Julia Roberts wears the ~coveted~ crown of PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful Woman for 2017. To keep her youthful complexion looking ageless, the star eats a healthy diet — but admits to indulging every once in a while. Check out her protein-packed daily food diary below:

Breakfast: Sourdough toast, avocado, egg over easy, blueberries, coffee, coconut water

Lunch: Salad with grilled chicken

Dinner: Wild salmon, avocado, brown rice, wine

Dessert: Chocolate chip cookie

“I love a good cookie!” the actress told PEOPLE. Roberts, who is gearing up to star in her first-ever TV series, also said she has a weakness for pasta, which she often swaps with her chicken at lunch. “Why is everybody scared of pasta? Pasta never did anything to you,” she jokes. “Don’t be mean to pasta.”

A healthy diet that includes wine, cookies and the occasional pasta? Sign us up!

We love Roberts’ healthy attitude toward balance and moderation. After all, if you deprive yourself of your favorite treats for too long, your plan is bound to backfire.

