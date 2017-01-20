Journals: There’s One For Everyone Out There

No matter your hobbies, writing about them always goes hand and hand with what you’re interested in. Whether you’re a foodie or a fitness buff, it’s important to keep a written log of your interests. Keep a cookbook, a list of your favorite workouts or a prayer journal — whatever it is, we’ve compiled a list of journals so you can simply scroll through and find your favorite!

DREAM JOURNALS

The Dream Power Journal: A System for Organizing Your Dreams to Enhance Your Life: Written by a dream analyst, this journal will help you decode the power of your “night dramas” and use them in your day-to-day life in order to enhance your relationships, career, hobbies, health and spiritual growth.

Bedside Dream Journal: A Nighttime Memory Book: This dream journal comes complete with a dream glossary and instructional text so you can understand your dreams’ significance as well as log them and come back to them later.

Dream Journal: A Guided Place To Record and Reflect: For those who are more advanced in the dream interpretation field, this journal gives you space to write, sketch and reflect upon your nightly visions. It even asks you questions like, “how does your dream make you feel?”.

MEDITATION JOURNALS

Buddha Doodles Gratitude Journal: Shining Your Light: Don’t let your positivity go to waste! Each day, jot down the date and three things you are grateful for next to the Buddha doodle. Some pages are complete with optimistic quotes to get your creative juices flowing.

Each Day A New Beginning Journal: A Meditation Book and Journal for Daily Reflection: This journal version of the popular meditation book allows you to personalize your favorite passages with your own thoughts and reflections. If you’re interested in self growth or recovery, this journal is perfect for you.

The Language of Letting Go Journal: A Meditation Book and Journal for Daily Reflection: Record your thoughts in this journal that will help you let go of self-destructive thoughts, emotions and behaviors. Give it as a gift for a friend or keep it for yourself for the perfect self-help meditation journal.

Twenty-Four Hours a Day Journal: A Meditation Book and Journal for Daily Reflection: Take it one day at a time with this classic text. Complete with inspirational quotes and content, this journal gives you a space for personal reflection every day.

FITNESS JOURNALS

Fitlosophy Fitbook: This fitness journal truly has it all! Track your food and nutrients intake, sleep patterns, exercise habits, thoughts and inspirations. Motivate yourself by making goals, rewards and before and after photos part of the weight loss process. Even if you’re not looking to slim down, this journal will do wonders for your health!

Never Give Up (Tiffany Blue My Diet Diary): This fitness journal gives you spaces to record your caloric intake and workout of the day every day. Plus, it’s slim so you can carry it in your bag anywhere you go!

Kick Ass. Repeat. This journal will motivate you every time you open its front cover. Track your meals, sleep patterns, thoughts and goals with this fitness journal.

PRAYER JOURNALS

Footprints Prayer Wirebound Journal: Perfect for gift-giving or saving for yourself, the footprints in the sand prayer is an immortal one. This beautiful wirebound journal is full of scripture and room for you to write down your prayers and affirmations.

The Circle Maker Prayer Journal: This journal will allow you to not only write down your thoughts and prayers to God, but also allow you to write down his promises to you. Handsome enough to keep on your bookshelf, this journal will allow you to strengthen your spiritual relationship with God.

FOOD JOURNALS

Diet & Fitness Journal: Your Personal Guide to Optimum Health: This little black journal gives you the opportunity to manage your diet by recording your daily workouts and meals. The front cover even slips off if you’re looking for a more discreet option to take with you to the gym and out to eat.

DietMinder Personal Food & Fitness Journal: Want to slim down but lacking that motivation to do so? This journal will motivate you with places for your before and after photos, daily food logs, space for recording exercises and a “goals” section.

Book Factory Food Journal: Recording your meals and snacks is a great way to tune yourself in to what you’re eating on a daily basis. If you’re looking for a simple place to log your meals, you’ve found the perfect journal!

Food Journal by Vivian Tenorio: This food journal allows you to track your daily food intake for six months, giving you time to see what you’re eating and form healthy habits.

Studio Oh! Jotter Journal, Food Log: If you’re a mom on the run but trying to be more conscious of the food you put into your body, this leather-bound journal is perfect for you. It’s highly portable and the perfect tool for quickly jotting down your food intake.

The Calorie King Food & Exercise Journal: Keep track of your diet and exercise patterns for ten weeks with this pocket-sized journal! Not only can you track your calories, carbs, protein and fat intake, the journal also offers helpful tips on diet and exercise.

PREGNANCY & PARENTING JOURNALS

The Belly Book: A Nine-Month Journal for You and Your Growing Belly: A growing belly is not always a bad thing! This journal allows you to get acquainted with your baby bump. It even has spaces for time-lapse pictures of your belly and has plenty of room for reflecting upon pregnancy-related topics such as maternity clothes, morning sickness and food cravings.

Mom’s Five-Second Memory Journal: Being a mother, a wife and a professional can get exhausting, to say the least. Sometimes you want to remember the little blessings (or annoyances) in life but don’t have the time to keep a complete journal. This journal is perfect for moms on the go who want toquickly jot things down while running errands. The best part is that the journal isn’t chronological so you won’t feel guilty if you forget to journal!

Baby’s Eat, Sleep & Poop Journal: Perfect for new parents, this book gives you the chance to record your newborn’s feedings, sleep patterns, immunizations and even diaper changes, making it so much easier to track your baby’s development. Worried about leaving your newborn with a babysitter? Giving the sitter this journal full of information about your baby will help put your mind at ease. Not only is it a great tool to have, it will make a great keepsake when your baby is all grown up!

Hello I’m Pregnant, A Pregnancy Journal: Perfect for the first time you get pregnant, this journal walks you through those nine long months of pregnancy. Even if it’s not your first time at the rodeo, it makes for a great keepsake with space for ultrasound pictures and plenty of room for recording all the emotions that come along with pregnancy.

SKETCHING JOURNALS

Traveler Pocket Journal: Carry this pocket-sized journal with you so you can sketch whenever inspiration hits you! Plus, the inside pocket can store all your sketching essentials.

Pentalic Hardbound Sketch Book: Just because you’re a busy mom doesn’t mean you can’t find time to sit and enjoy yourself and your hobbies! This journal will protect your sketches with its hardbound cover.