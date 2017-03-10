Jessie James Decker Doesn’t Shy From Trolls With Daring Bikini Selfie

I'm just a girl on the coast #cabo A photo posted by (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Jessie James Decker isn't afraid to stand up to trolls and shy away from encouraging a more positive conversation on body. After haters made remarks about her selfie, the star took to social media to get "open and honest" with fans, and revealed that she had breast reduction surgery over the summer.

Her bravely open response comes after she shared an Instagram post on Sunday while attending her sister's wedding in Cabo. The country singer posted a shot of herself relaxing by the pool but soon received comments from users calling out her "imperfections."

With insults thrown left and right from internet trolls, Decker, 28, who has often denied getting breast implants, took it upon herself to respond with comments that reminded others of how real she is.

"Thanks for pointing out my flaws," Decker wrote to a user who brazenly picked on her. Followed by another response to a user that read, "Thanks for also deciding when I should share something personal about my breasts."

Decker, a mother of two and wife to New York Jets wide receiver, Eric Decker has been very open about her own body and the positive dialogue surrounding the postpartum body.

While some were downright mean in the comments section of her social media, others appreciated Decker's fearless approach to breaking the barrier on body talk and society's beauty standards.

An hour following the post, Decker returned with another Instagram selfie thanking the fans who came to her support and showed love and encouragement

"Love y'all because you accept my scars and dark pits even tho (sic) I looked at Eric and was like babe are my pits that dark," she wrote on Instagram. "...and even if I did, y'all accept me."

As an advocate for keeping it real, Decker is an appreciated voice on social media and one who has been embracing healthy body image for months now. Shortly after giving birth to her son last fall, she posted a photo of her midsection to remind other mothers that they aren't alone.

Love y'all because you accept my scars and dark pits even tho I looked at Eric and was like babe are my pits that dark 😂 and we looked and made a group decision that it was the shadows from the pic under the cabana and not a 5oclock one haha but even if I did. Y'all accept me 😂😂😂 A photo posted by (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

