Exactly What Jenna Dewan Tatum Eats in a Day to Get That Stunning Figure

Jenna Dewan Tatum doesn’t diet — instead, she considers her healthy eating habits a way of life.

“I consider eating healthy a way of life because I feel better, plain and simple,” she tells PEOPLE. “I’m not a fan of dieting, which is why I choose to eat healthy most of the time. I keep it in balance, so I don’t have to crash diet. When I want to splurge I allow myself and don’t beat myself up — I just make a plan to eat extra healthy the next day or work out.”

The 36-year-old dancer, actress and mom sticks to a plant-based diet (which includes her favorite way to splurge: French fries) because it’s healthy and good for the environment.

“I also choose to eat plant-based foods because not only is it healthy and yummy, but I feel ethically right,” she said. “We have become so off-balance with our animal consumption. Even one meatless meal a week helps!”

For breakfast, Dewan Tatum follows in the steps of fit stars like Reese Witherspoon, Fergie and Josh Duhamel and downs nutritionst Kimberly Snyder’s Glowing Green Smoothie (spinach, romaine lettuce, water, celery, apple, pear, banana, lemon juice, cilantro and parsley).

Lunch consists of quinoa tabouli, hummus and a cucumber tomato salad with lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper.

For a snack in between lunch and dinner, she’ll do a fruit smoothie with apple, banana, raspberries, blueberries and water.

Dinner is a quinoa bowl with black beans, chopped tomatoes, roasted squash, zucchini, red peppers, avocado, corn, salsa, tortilla strips, lime, vegan chipotle sauce, salt and pepper.

This girl loves her quinoa and veggies, that’s for sure! Plant-based diets are becoming more and more popular (take Candace Cameron Bure’s diet, for example), and for good reason! Eating a plant-based diet means you’ll usually be able eating healthy, whole foods and staying away from processed ones.

And don’t even get us started on Dewan Tatum’s fitness routine! Her trainer, Jennfier Johnson, told Shape that she works out with Dewan Tatum three to five times per week, opening each workout with a non-stop 30-minute dance warm-up.

“Then we’ll change to some hip-hop music and move on to resistance bands,” Johnson said. “After that, we dig into some arms, mix in some kickboxing and punching, and move on to the ballet bar or mat. It’s a lot of combination moves and planking.”

Is there anything this dancing queen hasn’t tried in the gym?

“Her body is beautiful, so she’s really just tuning to make everything as tight as it can be,” Johnson said. “She also understands her body and is in tune with it. I love teaching her because she’s so in sync with herself.”

No wonder her hubby Channing Tatum can barely keep his hands off her!

