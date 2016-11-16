Janet Jackson’s Baby’s Name Will Reportedly Pay Tribute to Michael Jackson

(Photo: Twitter / @Thrilleeer)

Michael Jackson tragically passed away seven years ago, but his sister Janet Jackson is reportedly planning on honoring her late brother’s memory when she names her first child, E! News reports.

Jackson is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana, and the singer is due extremely soon. A source told the outlet that when Jackson’s baby does arrive, its name will “have something to do with Michael Jackson.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson and Al Mana reportedly know the sex of their child, and have decorated its nursery in “soft pastel colors.”

As for how Jackson is spending the last few weeks of her pregnancy, the source said the singer is “relaxing around her place.” The source adds that Jackson, who has previously been spotted out and about around London with Al Mana, is due “very, very soon” and that she “can’t wait to have the baby.”

“The doctors said she is doing well and [told her] just to take it easy,” the source continued. “She wants to be a healthy mother for her child.”

