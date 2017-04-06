One Body Positive Instagrammer Just Shared Her Honest Opinions About Her Stretch Marks

It’s no secret that everyone has something about their body they wish they could change. Whether it’s something you’re born with or something that develops over time, way too many women spend time and money trying to “correct” their “flaws.”

Body positive Instagrammer Kenzie Brenna wants us to know that those feelings are misguided. She recently shared her own stream of consciousness about her stretch marks, beginning with negative thoughts about them and ultimately ending with a positive note about self love.

“Here are my thoughts when I look at my least favourite part of my body,” she wrote on a recent Instagram post that has so far received over 22,000 likes.

They’re not usually this noticeable.”

“If you only had the money to get rid on them.”

“They actually look kinda cool.”

“Sorta like a the beginning of a story.”

“More like the beginning of a LONG story.”

“Would I erase my story to not have these?”

“You’d probably be more comfortable without them.”

“Would I truly though?”

“Okay ask yourself the question.”

“I don’t wanna.”

“Just do it.”

“Does this affect the quality of who I am?”

“No.”

“Would it make you a better person if you got rid of these marks?”

“No.”

“Would it make you kinder, more generous and a better lover if you had the money to erase them?”

“No.”

“Then you’re perfect.”

“I don’t feel perfect.”

“That’s cause perfect isn’t a feeling.”

Kenzie’s words show how much more powerful self love is than self loathing. Would getting rid of her stretch marks make her a better person? Of course not, so why beat herself up about it?

