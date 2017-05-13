Insomniacs May Find Respite in This Weird Morning Habit

If shuteye eludes you like Swiper the Fox eludes Dora the Explorer, then listen up.

HelloGiggles reports that a recent study has shown there’s a slightly strange morning habit that might make all the difference in signaling your body to hit the hay when night time rolls around.

David K. Randall, author of Dreamland: Adventures in the Strange Science of Sleep, says that getting exposure to sunlight around mid-morning might just be the key to unlocking those sweet, sweet dreams you’ve been missing.

“Getting more sun exposure in the mid-morning can help readjust the brain’s internal clock and make it easier to fall asleep later that night,” Randall told NYMag.com.

Randall said it’s a trick athletes use frequently when they are traveling to avoid jet lag. Soaking up the sun in mid-morning helps reset your body’s circadian rhythm which may help you fall asleep faster when you’re desperately wanting that shuteye.

Have you ever tried this trick? Does it help?

