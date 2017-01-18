How to Purée a Pumpkin [VIDEO]

‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice everything, and let’s be honest: You might have gone a bit overboard on the pumpkin-purchasing front. We’re not judging! Who can resist a pumpkin patch on a warm autumn day? But you might as well put those pumpkin innards to good use. Check out the video below to learn how to purée your own pumpkin. Remember to scoop out the seeds and gunk before starting; click here for some yummy pumpkin seed recipes!

Use your homemade pumpkin purée in any of our delicious pumpkin recipes: No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake, Skinny Pumpkin Pie, or Individual Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes!

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> Read more: Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Eater: 101 Skinny Pumpkin Recipes