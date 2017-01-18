How To Make Summer Avocado Toast [VIDEO]

If you haven’t made avocado toast yet this summer, now is your chance. The video below notes how to make four different kinds of avocado toast, including:

Tomato and Basil Avocado Toast

Goat Cheese and Strawberry Avocado Toast

Peach, Red Onions and Candied Pecans Avocado Toast

Crab, Old Bay and Chives Avocado Toast

Videos by PopCulture.com

The best part? You can eat these simple culinary masterpieces guilt-free!

Which recipe are you going to make? Share your favorite avocado toast recipe in the comments below.