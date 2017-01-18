How To Make Summer Avocado Toast [VIDEO]

If you haven’t made avocado toast yet this summer, now is your chance. The video below notes how to make four different kinds of avocado toast, including:
- Tomato and Basil Avocado Toast
- Goat Cheese and Strawberry Avocado Toast
- Peach, Red Onions and Candied Pecans Avocado Toast
- Crab, Old Bay and Chives Avocado Toast
Videos by PopCulture.com
The best part? You can eat these simple culinary masterpieces guilt-free!
Which recipe are you going to make? Share your favorite avocado toast recipe in the comments below.