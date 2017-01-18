Healthy Living

How To Make Summer Avocado Toast [VIDEO]

If you haven’t made avocado toast yet this summer, now is your chance. The video below notes how […]

By

If you haven’t made avocado toast yet this summer, now is your chance. The video below notes how to make four different kinds of avocado toast, including:

  • Tomato and Basil Avocado Toast
  • Goat Cheese and Strawberry Avocado Toast
  • Peach, Red Onions and Candied Pecans Avocado Toast
  • Crab, Old Bay and Chives Avocado Toast

Videos by PopCulture.com

The best part? You can eat these simple culinary masterpieces guilt-free!

>> Recipe: Skinny Avocado Tuna SaladÂ

Which recipe are you going to make? Share your favorite avocado toast recipe in the comments below.

Tagged:

Related Posts