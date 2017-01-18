Shredded chicken recipes have stolen the spotlight in our kitchen! We have created a variety of dishes that will capture the hearts and appetites of everyone at your dinner table. Before you get started on exploring our shredded chicken recipes, be sure to take a look at our quick refresher course on how to make shredded chicken!

There are three key ways to go about making shredded chicken: Boil it, bake it, or throw it in a crockpot. Let’s take a look at each of these super simple options!

Boiling Method

Start by placing a couple chicken breasts in a pot of hot water or chicken broth. If you use water, we recommend adding a dash (JUST a dash) of salt for some additional flavor! Make sure that the water covers the chicken breasts fully. Boil the chicken for about 10 minutes, or until it turns a pale white color. Check to make sure that the inside isn’t pink anymore, too. Remove the chicken from the water, strain it, and then use two forks to shred it into whatever size chunks you want! You can toss the whole mess into air-tight bags and store the freezer, or throw it in the refrigerator for a day or two.

Baking Method

Preheat the oven to 350º F and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Lay the chicken breasts skin-side up on the baking sheet. Rub a little extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper onto both sides of each piece of chicken. Stick the baking sheet into the preheated oven and bake for 35 minutes (you don’t need to flip the breasts while they cook!), or until the temperature reaches 165º F. When cool enough to touch, shred the chicken with two forks. Pro tip: Making sure that you don’t overcook the chicken is absolutely essential to this variation, so keep an eye out while the meat is in the oven. Check the internal temperature of the chicken with a meat thermometer.

Crock-Pot® Method:

This may be the easiest method of all! Just toss the defrosted chicken breasts into a slow cooker and add a couple cups of chicken broth (we like to use the low-sodium variety.). You will need about 2 cups of broth for every 4 chicken breasts you’re cooking. You can also throw in seasonings (salt, pepper, garlic or poultry seasoning) to taste. Cook the chicken for 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low. Once the breasts have cooked all the way through, place them on a cutting board and shred away when they’re cool enough to touch!

