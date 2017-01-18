How to Finally Stop Losing and Gaining Those Same 10 Pounds

Are you tired of sticking to a diet and exercise plan and seeing weight loss success — only to have that same amount of weight creep back up on you? There are ways to avoid weight fluctuation, and it might be in your best interest to take note of them. According to research published in the International Journal of Obesity, women whose weight fluctuated frequently actually experienced a slower metabolism, which makes you more susceptible to weight gain in the future.

So how can you avoid yo-yo dieting? That’s easy — incorporate some of these healthy lifestyle tips into your life and say goodbye to those 10 pesky pounds for good.

1. Drink some water. Before giving into a midday snack craving, try drinking a glass of water. Oftentimes, your body is actually thirsty, but your brain just thinks it’s hungry. If your tummy is still rumbling 15 minutes after you drank your water, reach for a healthy snack.

2. Use a food journal. Tracking your food is one of the best ways to see exactly what you’re eating in a day. It also holds you accountable next time you want one of those donuts in the break room. On a similar note, meal planning is one of the handiest weight loss tools out there! Click here to learn more about it.

3. Assess your coffee situation. If your usual morning coffee contains a landslide of sugar and creamer, it might be time to rethink that order.

4. Never drop below 1,200 calories. If you’re not consuming enough energy to get through the day, your body will go into “starvation mode,” which actually slows down your metabolism. Getting enough calories is critical to losing weight — just check out this before and after!

5. Start your dinner with a salad. While your main course is still cooking, munch on a healthy salad. That way, you’ll be filling up on nutritious greens and won’t be tempted to spoon yourself some larger serving sizes. (Dressing on the side, of course!)

6. Protein is key. Make sure that 15 to 30 percent of your daily calories are coming from lean protein. While it’s also important to get your fats and carbs with every meal, protein can regulate your appetite, build muscle mass, and burn more calories during digestion than your other macros. Check out all the different ways to get protein in your diet here.

7. Hit 10,000 steps every day. The number on your fitness tracker should read between 10,000 and 15,000 every single day. Whether that means pacing while talking on the phone, parking far away from the office, or going for an after-dinner walk, there are many ways to reach 10,000 steps a day.

Have any of these tricks worked for you? Do you have a simple weight loss tip? Share in the comments below.

