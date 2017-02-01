The 4 Simple Fitness Rules Sofia Vergara Followed to Get Her Sizzling Red Carpet Look

(Photo: Twitter / @TheCeleb_Zone)

Sofia Vergara hit the red carpet at the SAG Awards Sunday night looking basically flawless, but the actress’s classic look didn’t come without a lot of hard work.

Vergara sported a strapless dress that put her toned arms on display, and the gown’s tea-length skirt also allowed her to show off her legs. While the silhouette was a bit of a change for the Modern Family star, her trim figure was nothing new, as Vergara has regularly been a knockout on the red carpet for years.

Shape recently spoke to Vergara’s trainer, Gunnar Peterson, to learn about how Vergara preps for awards season, and the pro shared a few tips about how he gets his clients red-carpet ready.

Find a workout you like: Peterson explained that he tries to bring the perfect mix of fun and seriousness to his sessions. “I try to keep it fun,” he said. “I try and put a little bit of levity in it, but at the same time, I don’t sacrifice the work. We may goof around and stuff, but we’re definitely going to goof around while we’re working.”

Use your time wisely: To more effectively burn calories, Peterson suggests working more of your body at one time. “I don’t do that many isolation movements, like single joint stuff,” he explained. “I do bigger movements. If we’re going to do a lunge, we’re probably going to add an upper body component to it, like a lunge with a wood chop, a side lunge with a wood chop, or a rear lunge with a lateral raise, or a forward lunge with a front raise.”

You don’t need to spend all day at the gym: Peterson shared that just 40 minutes can be enough time for a good workout. “Five minutes for a warmup, 30 minutes for a workout, and five minutes for a stretch and a cooldown. By the end, that’s 40 minutes,” he said. “You really don’t have 40 minutes? It’s about prioritizing.”

Watch your diet: Leading up to big events, Peterson recommends skipping carbs later in the day. He suggests cutting out foods like like rice, grains, pastas, oatmeal, and potatoes before your big day, as well as sodium. All of these things can make your body retain water, which can cause bloating and blur, “to a certain degree, definition and muscle separation,” he explained.

