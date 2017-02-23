How Pregnancy Has Affected Lauren Conrad’s Style

Lauren Conrad announced that she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child, but the fashionable mom-to-be hasn’t made too many changes to her wardrobe just yet.

In a new interview with E! News, Conrad revealed that while she hasn’t zipped her pants in a while, she still rocks high heels and dresses from her line for Kohl’s. The designer and host Catt Sadler played a maternity-inspired game of this or that, with Conrad revealing that she still prefers jeans to comfy leggings, and has already started looping a rubber band around the button of her pants.

“That was like four months ago,” she joked. “I haven’t zipped pants in months!”

She also revealed that she and Tell know if they’re having a boy or girl, but decided not to share the sex of her little one. The designer didn’t stay tight-lipped when it came to her baby prep, however, sharing that she’s been shopping for “so much stuff. It’s all clothes.”

See Conrad’s full interview above, and for more style tips, check out her Womanista Approved list here!

