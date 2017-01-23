Hold the Iceberg: 12 Healthy Winter Salads

Many salad recipes are filled with ingredients that can only be found during the summertime, but we found 12 salads that you can make even in the dead of winter! Check them out below.

1. Kale and Brussels Sprouts Salad: This salad, with butternut squash, pomegranates and candied pecans, is colorful and delicious! You may think you don’t like Brussels sprouts, but they add a great crunch to this salad, making it a satisfying meal. Here’s the recipe.

2. Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette: This is a must-save recipe! The warm bacon vinaigrette is like nothing we’ve ever tasted. Check out the recipe from Food & Wine.

(Photo: Food & Wine)

3. Roasted Sweet Potato and Farro Salad: Savory, sweet and nutty all at once, this is a great salad for any season! Winter foods typically tend to lean on the heavier side, but this light salad will satisfy your hunger all the same. Click here for the recipe.

(Photo: Marin Mama Cooks)

4. Skinny French Country Salad: The combination of beets, walnuts and feta cheese is to die for! This salad is a great side or main dish for any holiday party. Check it out here.

5. Sweet Potato and Mushroom Salad: This sweet and savory salad is sure to impress all of your guests this season! Click here for the recipe from Food & Wine.

6. Warm Spinach Salad with Cannellini Beans and Shrimp: Are you looking for a warm salad during this cold season? Try this amazing spinach salad. Your taste buds will beg you for more after every bite! Click here for the recipe.

(Photo: Food & Wine)

7. Cauliflower Vinaigrette Salad: A warm salad is just the recipe to help you survive the coldest of weather while staying healthy at the same time! Here’s the recipe.

8. Brussels Sprout & Bacon Salad with Cranberries: The festive colors on this salad will make for a beautiful presentation on any holiday table. Another positive is that you wouldn’t have to use your already-exhausted oven for this wonderful dish. Here’s the recipe.

9. Warm Kale Salad with Caramelized Shallots, Pine Nuts and Apple: Pine nuts are tasty in so many winter recipes. This salad really pulls together the best flavors of the season! Check it out here!

10. Orange and Pomegranate Salad: This salad is just absolutely beautiful! The red pomegranate seeds, oranges and green lettuce leaves make for a stunning and delicious dish. Click here for the yummy recipe!

11. Superfood Kale Avocado Salad with Raw Olives: You will love all of the unique flavors this salad has to offer! Check it out here.

12. Christmas Tree Salad: By far the most festive of salads around! Make this salad to complement your holiday meal and impress your in-laws. Here’s how.