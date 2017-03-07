Hoda Kotb Reveals Diet Tips From Joy Bauer After Sharing Her Weight on Instagram

(Photo: NBC Universal)

If your New Year’s resolution is to lose weight, you and Hoda Kotb are more alike than you think! The Today show co-host shared her weight on Instagram Thursday morning.

Ok i stood on the scale this am–Time to drop some lbs! #starttoday #teamhoda post your weight and let’s do this!! Xo A photo posted by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jan 5, 2017 at 4:12am PST

“Ok i stood on the scale this am,” she wrote in the caption. “Time to drop some lbs! #starttoday“

The 52-year-old shared her thoughts on her weight during Thursday’s Today episode.

“So you know when you have a good night ’cause you don’t eat much ’cause you’re in front of your boyfriend and then you get up in the morning and you work out and you’re like, ‘Yes, yes, yes’?” she said. “I got on the scale and I took a picture of it and I weigh, I weight, I’m just gonna say it…152.”

“And I was so ticked. You know when you look at something and you go, ‘What happened?’” she added.

Kotb also shared the weight loss tip that Joy Bauer, the Today show nutritionist, gave her: Every time she moves to eat a snack, put it in a resealable bag. Kotb then revealed the plastic bag filled with her snacks: LifeSaver mints and grapes.

“This is in between meals,” she said. “You don’t realize how much grazing and eating weird things that you’re doing and I was counting things and she said, ‘Well how many of those do you eat?’ And I said, ‘Usually a handful.’ So I threw a handful in. So all day long, I was supposed to put everything in between meals in this bag.”

While not all snacks are bad (in fact, snacking can help you lose weight if you do it right), sometimes it helps to see what kind of unnecessary foods you’re putting into your body.

Have you tried Bauer’s tip before? What was in your plastic bag? Did the snacking help you realize all the unnecessary calories you’d been eating? Share in the comments below.

