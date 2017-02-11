Here’s How Viola Davis Crushes Her Workouts, Even During Menopause

(Photo: Getty / Trae Patton / NBC)

Fences leading lady Viola Davis embodies confidence and authenticity. This A-list actress is accomplished and inspiring, made evident by being the first woman of color to ever win an Emmy for Best Actress In A Drama.

“I suffered from low self-esteem for much of my life,” the How to Get Away With Murder star told SELF, “and now to feel like maybe something that I’m projecting or saying could mean something to someone means a lot to me.”

A starlet under the spotlight is subject to expectations regarding her image, but Davis doesn’t let that intimidate her. She stays healthy, not for the public, but because she loves working out.

“You know they say 80 percent of losing weight is what you eat, and 20 percent is exercise? I got the 20 percent covered,” she said. “If I have to be at work at five a.m, I will get up at three and work out. I run, I do weights. I’m very toned. I’m like every other woman. I’d love to be 10 pounds or 20 pounds lighter. If I’m not, I’m OK with that, too. I’m good as long as I’m healthy.”

We love her healthy attitude towards working out! When she can’t hit the gym, Davis will typically wake up early and run on her treadmill, which she told Elle helps clear her mind.

“I get on the treadmill, which I just bought, and I run on that for about 40-45 minutes,” Davis said. “[I listen to] ‘Uptown Funk’, Bruno Mars, sometimes even Nina Simone and Adele. Whatever comes up, whatever floats my boat, whatever makes me tap into something in me to just decompress—I listen to that. And then I take a shower and have to leave to go to work.”

She doesn’t mince words, which we love. Davis recently got candid with InStyle Magazine about her new relationship with the frustrations of menopause.

“I’ve been dealing with menopause, which has said, ‘You know what? I don’t care how much you’ve been working out—we’re not going anywhere!’”

Yet we’re still in awe of how fabulous and fit she looks on the red carpet. Those morning runs and gym sessions are working, girl — menopause or not!

