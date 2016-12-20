Hayden Panettiere Admits Postpartum Depression Storyline on ‘Nashville’ ‘Hit Close to Home’

Hayden Panettiere‘s real life has mirrored that of her Nashville character, Juliette Barnes, as the storyline followed her struggle with postpartum depression. The actress has been candid about the mental health difficulties she has faced and recently got emotional as she shared that her time on the show “hit close to home.”

In December 2014, Panettiere welcomed her daughter, Kaya, and sought treatment for postpartum depression soon after.

“You have to ride the waves like the character,” the 27-year-old actress told Access Hollywood during an interview Monday. “When you’re that close to your character, you feel their pain and sometimes things hit close to home, and there’s been a lot of that.”

She also opened up about how the grueling work has affected her.

“It definitely takes it out of you. We shoot 10 months out of the year. That’s a lot,” she admitted.

Nashville will return to CMT on Thursday, Jan. 5.

