Goat Yoga Is So Popular It Has a 900-Person Waiting List

(Photo: Twitter / @planetgreen)

People are always looking for a new way to work out, but we are guessing many didn’t think goats would be involved, Scary Mommy reports.

The newest workout craze in Oregon consists of yoga mats and goats. It mixes nature, relaxation and farm animals for some unique zen time.

The craziest thing about this new phenomenon is its 900-person waiting list! Lainey Morse is the owner of the goats and farm in Albany, Oregon. She said the whole idea started after someone asked her to have a yoga class on the farm — she only agreed if her goats could come too.

The first yoga class sold out and the people wanted more. Morse told Scary Mommy that people enjoy their time on the farm with the animals especially because “the political climate is so nasty and reading the [news] headlines is torture.” She added that people “can’t help but be happy” with a baby goat crawling on their back.

“It’s really about disconnecting from the world’s stress,” Morse shared. “They’re used to traffic, stress, concrete — and they can escape that,” she explained. “Goats are really calming. They go very well with yoga.”

One day, Morse would like to have veterans and therapists enjoy the experience. “We had a doctor come out and take everyone’s blood pressure before and after the class,” she shared. “And everyone’s was lower after time with the goats.”

