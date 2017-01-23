Go Green: An All-Green Menu for St. Patrick’s Day

Get in the spirit this St. Paddy’s Day by serving up an all-green menu! From breakfast to dessert, we’ve got 17 lucky menu options for you and the fam.

BREAKFAST

1. Savory Spinach And Ricotta Crepes: Top o’ the mornin’ to ya! Inside this crepe is a healthy green meal that will entice your taste buds. Click here to see how they’re made.

2. No-Dye Green Pancakes: Picky eater? This green pancake is made with spinach but it tastes like a regular pancake, making it perfect for sneaking in some veggies! Serve it with sugar-free maple syrup, Greek yogurt or berries! (via Super Healthy Kids)

3. Green Monster Smoothie: Waking up to a smoothie is a great way to start your day. It’s packed with healthy ingredients and will keep your good luck going all morning. Watch it made below or click here.

SNACKS

4. Peanut Butter Apple Nachos: Grab some green apples and slice them up for this delicious snack. It’s a great after-school treat for you and the kids on St. Paddy’s Day! See how we made them by clicking here or by watching the video below.

5. Green Goddess Hummus: We call it Green Goddess Hummus, but on March 17th, we’ll call it Green Leprechaun Hummus! It’s made with chickpeas, avocado, spinach and more to give you a green, tasty and healthy dip. Click here to see the recipe.

6. Baked Zucchini Chips: We love a baked zucchini chip for those days when you crave a little crunch but not the calories. Serve them up to the kids after school as a snack! Get the directions here.

LUNCH

7. Avocado Chicken Salad: This chicken salad is made skinny with the tasty creaminess of avocado. It’s great to eat on a sandwich, with crackers, with raw veggies or even in a low-cal tortilla! Get our recipe by clicking here.

8. Green Powerhouse Salad: This salad is bursting with green for your St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a low-calorie option that fits the theme and helps you fit into those tight jeans! Check out the full ingredient list here.

9. Green Giant Sandwich: Stacked with greens, this sandwich is perfect for packing in every family member’s lunch box! It’s fresh, healthy and perfectly green. (via The Bite Sized Blog)

DINNER

10. Shamrock Pizza: This Shamrock Pizza is an easy white pizza to make with the kids, and trust us when we say the whole family will enjoy it. It is such a fun and festive pizza for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed feast. See how we made it by clicking here.

11. Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Soup: This is a light (but filling) meal perfect for anyone trying to lose weight. It’s got a fun green color perfect for the occasion, and tons of healthy ingredients, which you can see here.

12. Green Macaroni: We’ve found a skinny mac and cheese recipe! Not only does it look the part, but it tastes great too. (via Heather Christo)

SIDES

13. Baked Broccoli Tots: Do you have picky eaters that typically skip their green veggies at dinner? This is the perfect recipe to introduce broccoli to those who won’t come near it — and it’s perfect for this Irish holiday! Click here for the recipe or watch the video below.

14. Crispy Green Bean Fries: Satisfy your French fry craving with these delicious low-cal green bean fries! The crunchy goodness will be the perfect after-school snack to hold your kids over until dinnertime. Get our skinny recipe here.

15. Minted Pea Mash: Simple, healthy and full of flavor, this side dish is perfect for March 17th. It may looked a little odd, but it’s a great flavor worth trying. (via Relish Me)

DESSERT

16. St. Patrick’s Day Pistachio Bread: This might be made in a loaf pan, but it’s definitely dessert! Our St. Patrick’s Day bread is sweet and moist with a delightful little crunch from the pistachios. Get the recipe by clicking here.

17. Skinny Key Lime Pie: A key lime pie is a classic dessert that we’ve made skinny. You can serve it up to family and friends for a fresh and spirited treat! To see the nutrition info, click here.