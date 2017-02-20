Fitness Instagram Star Posts Photo of Her Eczema Flare-Up to Challenge Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Most people post photos on Instagram when they are at their very best. But, sometimes people like Carys Gray will share a photo that brings people back into reality.

Gray usually posts photos that show a super-fit, confident woman, but explains that’s only one side of her. She shared two pictures of herself side by side on Instagram and was brutally honest in her post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first photo, Gray has makeup on, and her skin looks smooth and flawless. In the second photo, Gray poses makeup-free, revealing an eczema flare up. “We all have good days and we all have bad days,” she writes.

MORE: This Instagrammer Sick of Body Shaming Shares a Powerful Before and After Photo

She went on to explain to her followers that the photos are “both me, both real and both totally acceptable.” She said sometimes her skin is clear and then there are days when she gets really bad flare ups and can’t wear makeup.

“I’m learning to accept myself knowing that everyone has their own struggles and insecurities and that’s what makes us unique and special,” Gray wrote.

Related:

Man Recreates Beyonce’s Pregnancy Photos to Send a Body Positive Message

Revamp Your Beauty Routine With Customizable Makeup