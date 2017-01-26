Find out Why the Creator of the Alkaline Diet Is Going to Jail for Three Years

(Photo: Twitter / @gymcloud)

This diet plan is getting more attention than ever, but not for its weight-loss capabilities, Well and Good reports.

The creator of the alkaline diet is facing legal problems and jail time. The eating plan used by Kate Hudson and Tom Brady focuses on the healing power of avoiding acidic foods in favor of alkaline foods, documented in The pH Miracle.

Creator Robert O. Young currently faces up to three years in prison for practicing medicine without a legal license. The BBC reports, Young obtained a doctorate certificate from a “diploma mill.”

Young was also under scrutiny for his “pH Miracle Ranch” that treats cancer patients with his alkaline treatment. The Medical Board of California found that none of the patients treated actually outlived their original prognosis.

The diet advises users to avoid meat, sugar and wheat. The main goal is to avoid acidic foods and balance your body’s pH level to maintain a healthier lifestyle. The diet has been controversial, but a few celebrities credit it to their improved health.

