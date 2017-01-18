Feeling Tempted? 8 Cheat Meals That Won’t Ruin Your Diet

If you’re a picky eater or are just getting tired of skinless chicken and salads, a cheat meal may be in order. But what if we could give you recipes that taste like a cheat meal, but are actually quite healthy? Here are 8 meals that taste like an indulgence that will leave you guilt-free.

1. Skinny 3-Cheese Penne: This recipe will exceed your expectations! Adding cheese to any dinner is great, but adding three cheeses is simply amazing! The whole-wheat pasta helps you cut carbs compared to traditional Italian dishes and each cheese is lower in fat so you can feel good about enjoying. That’s amore! Click here to get our skinny recipe.

2. Skinny Sour Cream Enchiladas: A typical enchilada is a calorie-killer, but not our skinny recipe! Bursting with the Mexican flavors you crave, these Sour Cream Enchiladas will soon become a family favorite. Watch the video below or click here.

3. Southern Oven-Baked Crispy Chicken: Skip KFC and enjoy these crispy pieces of chicken instead! They’ll satisfy any craving and save you a lot of fat and calories. To see how they’re made, click here.

4. Healthy Mac and Cheese: Take a family favorite and turn it around! This light version of mac and cheese has some seriously healthy ingredients thrown in to improve nutrition and lower calories. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

5. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders: Sliders probably aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think skinny meals, but they make for a killer cheat meal! We’ve made them one in the same with this delicious recipe.

6. Baked Sweet and Sour Chicken: Don’t waste calories on Chinese takeout! Try this recipe instead. We’ve baked the chicken and made other skinny swaps to keep this low in calories (under 300!) and sodium. To try it out for yourself, click here.

7. Baked Chicken Parmesan: No need to waste calories on an indulgent Italian meal when you can bake your own skinny version! This recipe has all the flavors you love without ruining your diet. (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

8. Skinny Pina Colada Cupcakes: What’s a cheat without a little sweet? These cupcakes are a favorite in the Skinny Mom office because they’re under 200 calories each and taste like an indulgent bakery item. Make them for you and the family or bring them to your next book club meeting! No one will know just how skinny they are. Check out the recipe here.