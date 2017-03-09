February Challenge: Self-Love Challenge

If you’ve been following along with our monthly challenges, you’ll be excited to learn that February is the Self-Love Challenge! Love is in the air this month, but with all the special people in your life it’s also important to remember to love yourself! Self love promotes a healthy and positive self image that so many of us are lacking. Click here to download a PDF of the daily challenges to complete all throughout the month, and use the hashtag #SkinnyMomChallenge to stay connected on social media. Check Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to see who else is doing the challenge along with you! If you’re not one for social media, there’s a private challenge you can complete in a journal! Good luck, ladies!

Click here for a free download of the Self-Love Challenge!