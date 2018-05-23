Fast Food Under 500: Chick-fil-A

We love making copycat Chick-fil-A recipes at home. However there are still those times when you crave Chick-fil-A and end up at the drive through instead of your kitchen. But don’t fret! You can still enjoy the fast food without the guilt of consuming a day’s worth of calories in one sitting. Chick-fil-A for under 500 calories is possible!

Grilled Chicken Nuggets: It would be a shame to pass through without getting some chicken nuggets! However their breaded originals are double the calories of the new grilled chicken nuggets. When you opt for grilled you can snatch up 6 pieces for only 100 calories. If you can’t imagine life without breaded chicken nuggets, give our healthier version of these tasty nuggets a try (via Chick-fil-A)

Side Salad: When in doubt, order a side salad! They are a healthier side option available at most fast food restaurants. Chick-fil-A’s version adds 80 calories to your total. (via Chick-fil-A)

Small Waffle Fry: You didn’t think I was going to deprive you of waffle fries, did you? While a small order of waffle fries takes up most of your calories, what’s life without a little indulgence? A small order brings 310 calories to the party, so make sure you savor every last bite. (via Chick-fil-A)

Unsweetened Iced Tea: Iced tea is the perfect complement to your Chick-fil-A meal, but make sure you opt for the unsweetened tea. Even a large has zero calories! (via Chick-fil-A)

Total Calories: 490

To see Chick-fil-A’s full nutrition menu, click here.