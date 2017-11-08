These 10 Things You Never Knew About Your Boobs Will Blow Your Mind

In today’s body-obsessed culture, it would be a feat to turn on the radio and not hear a mention of curves or lovely lady lumps. But with all the hubbub about female anatomy, how much do we really know about it?

Even if you’re a woman who has had boobs ever since Mother Nature decided it was time for you to go through puberty, chances are there’s a lot of info you don’t know about them.

In fact, we’re willing to bet you don’t know most of these facts about boobs; check them out ahead.

After your first period, your boobs grow for years.

Remember the days when you’d do anything to make your mosquito bites grow? As it turns out, they really were growing! Once you get your first period, your breasts aren’t finished growing for two to four years.

The average bra size is 34DD.

Thirty years ago, the average bra size was 34B, but thanks to things like obesity and better education about bra sizing, America’s average breast is actually a lot larger than it used to be.

The largest breast size is 102ZZZ.

An Arlington, Virginia woman featured on TLC’s Strange Sex suffers from gigantomastia, a slow progressive growth of breast tissue and fat tissue — so her breasts never got the memo to stop growing.

Her breasts, which weigh almost 85 pounds, cause shoulder and back pain, but she says she’s never considered a breast reduction: “I’ve never thought about bringing a knife to myself. Why fix something that’s not broken?”

Their size changes every month.

You’re not imagining a fuller bra this month! Your fluctuating hormones can make your breasts bigger and achy during your period and during ovulation.

Almost 5 percent of American women have fake boobs.

From 2000 to 2010 alone, there was a 34 percent increase in breast augmentation, making it the most popular plastic surgery in the country. What’s more is that 90 percent of women with breast augmentations do it after they have kids — and 79 percent say it’s worth it.

Nipple hair is normal.

Got a few stragglers around your nips? Don’t worry about it. Stats from ob-gyns state that around 30 percent of the female population has nipple hair, but there’s really not much research on the topic — so the actual number may be much larger. Either way, it’s nothing to worry about.

Some women can have nipplegasms.

Some lucky ladies can have orgasms just from a few strokes of the nipples. “When the nipples are stimulated, oxytocin is released, which causes the same uterine and vaginal contractions associated with orgasm,” ob-gyn Christiane Northrup, M.D. told Women’s Health. “This brings more blood flow to the genitals and can trigger an orgasm.”

There are 8 different types of nipples.

Hairy, bumpy, puffy may sound like three of Snow White’s seven dwarves, but they’re actually three out of the eight different types of nipples. Others on the list? Flat, protruding, inverted and supernumerary. See what kind you have here.

Six percent of people have an extra nipple.

Speaking of supernumerary, an extra nipple isn’t totally uncommon. Around six percent of the American population has an extra nip somewhere on their body — and it’s not always on the chest.

Men have nipples because all humans start as generic embryos.

Have you ever wondered why men have nipples if they can’t nurse babies? It turns out that when humans are formed in utero, we all follow the same genetic blueprint. It’s not until week six or seven of gestation when the Y chromosome changes and leads to the development of male organs.

