Exactly How to Become Your Healthiest, Fittest Self in Just 70 Minutes a Week

(Photo: Twitter / Cosmopolitan)

Seventy minutes might sound like a lot, but when you break it up daily, you’re only working out 10 minutes a day. It’s hard to argue with a number like that… especially when it comes to cardio!

Studies show that incorporating small spurts of exercise into your day can drastically alter your energy levels and your ability to burn calories. If your life is just too hectic to go to the gym or you’d just rather exercise alone, try these 10-minute-a-day challenges! You’ll start to see real results, we promise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Every time you visit the bathroom, do 10 squats.

Sitting at a desk all day can be draining, but getting a quick burst of exercise in can wake you up and boost your metabolism! Start with 10 squats, and then challenge yourself by adding in 10 more each time!

2. Walk or jog 10 minutes before going to work.

Wake up 10 minutes earlier and walk around the block before jumping in the car to go to work. Or park farther away from your office building and get in a quick stroll before work. Walking is fabulous exercise, and also a great time to be quiet and clear your thoughts before heading to the office.

3. Go to bed 10 minutes earlier.

We’re suckers for staying up too late. (I mean, how easy is it to push “Next Episode” on Netflix?) Try going to bed 10 minutes earlier tonight. Sleep does wonders for your body and gives it the much needed time to recover. People who get more sleep are also statistically more likely to lose weight!

4. Do the 10 x 10 x 10 workout when you wake up.

A great way to start out your day on the right foot is to wake up with exercise. The 10 x 10 x 10 workout incorporates three fabulous fitness moves that will give you the energy you need to power through your day…and start you out with a calorie deficit! Woo!

10 sit-ups

10 squats

10 lunges

They all sound pretty easy, don’t they? Incorporating all of these 10-minute challenges into your day will do wonders for your health. Just remember, the little things add up!