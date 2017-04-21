Eva Longoria Says There’s No Secret to Looking This Good at 42, But We Got Her Diet Plan Anyway

(Photo: Getty / Philipp Schmidt / Stringer)

While Eva Longoria follows a super clean diet today, it hasn’t always been that way. Following her divorce from NBA player Tony Parker six years ago, the actress says she stopped eating. The scariest part about it was that people kept telling her how good she looked.

“I remember after my divorce, I was so thin and everyone kept saying how great I looked and it was probably the most unhealthy place I’ve ever been,” Longoria told Health. “So it was funny what people would see as ‘healthy.’ In my worst time, people were saying I’ve never looked better. [But now] I have a great diet and exercise routine and I try to have a healthy outlook.”

Thankfully, the Desperate Housewives alum went back to her roots — literally — and rediscovered her love for veggies. “I actually love fish and vegetables. I was raised on vegetables! Anything green — spinach, broccoli, Brussels sprouts — I crave.”

A typical day for the 42-year-old starts with a workout, of which she likes to switch up. “I do a lot. I’m a runner, I do yoga, I do Pilates, I do SoulCycle and I’m just constantly mixing it up,” Longoria told People.

After jumpstarting her day with a good sweat, she goes for a healthy breakfast.

“After I run, I eat probably the same thing every morning, which is egg whites with spinach and turkey bacon,” she told The Cut.

For lunch, she goes for grilled chicken breast with spinach, avocado and an olive oil vinaigrette.

“I could easily be a vegetarian because I love vegetables so much and I feel like L.A. is a place that can support healthy living,” Longoria told In Style. “I love cooking with vegetables and I have a secret for cooking with vegetables, [which] is that they don’t need a lot. A lot of people cover them in cheese or cover them in a sauce, and vegetables really only need olive oil.”

For dinner, Longoria goes with chicken and spinach or salmon with grilled asparagus, according to Livestrong.

As for how she looks so stunning at 42, the star says there’s no one secret to a healthy lifestyle.

“Especially as you get older, people want to know the secret to looking good and there is no secret. It’s diet and exercise,” she told Vogue Australia. “People say they eat well but they don’t exercise. Or they run 20 miles a day but they can’t lose weight. You have to do both.”

We couldn’t agree more, Eva!

