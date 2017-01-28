Erin Andrews Reveals Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

(Photo: Twitter / @SportBlogNYC)

Erin Andrews has revealed that she privately battled cancer during the 2016 football season, Sports Illustrated’s The MMQB reports.

The sportscaster shared in the new interview that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, learning of her diagnosis in September. Her oncologist told her she needed surgery immediately, and after covering a football game in her position as NFL on Fox sideline reporter, she flew to Los Angeles and underwent a procedure on Oct. 11.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Five days later, Andrews was back on the sidelines at the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let’s just say the doctor didn’t recommend that,” she revealed. “But just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew.”

She underwent another procedure on Nov. 1, and by Nov. 17, her doctor called to tell her she was cancer free.

Through it all, Andrews missed only two days of work, and was absent for two Dancing With the Stars tapings at the end of September. Andrews, who is a co-host on the show, told ABC that she needed to take time to support her fiance, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, who had lost his nephew in a car accident, and while that was partially true, she also needed time to deal with her diagnosis.

2016 was an extremely trying year for Andrews, as she had to attend the trial for her lawsuit against the Nashville Marriott, where a man filmed her nude through a peephole and posted the video online. She settled the $55 million suit in September, right before she got her diagnosis, and shared that going through the trial prepared her for her battle with cancer.

“After the trial everyone kept telling me, ‘You’re so strong, for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,’” she said. “Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. ‘Hey, I have cancer, but dammit, I am strong, and I can do this.’”

Related:

Erin Andrews Shares Her Intense HIIT Orange Theory Workout

Erin Andrews and NHL Player Jarret Stoll Are Officially Engaged

A Healthy Living Practice Erin Andrews Swears By