Emma Stone Reveals Why She Isn’t (and Doesn’t Plan to Be) on Social Media

(Photo: Todd Heisler / The New York Times)

If you’re fed up with seeing picture-perfect moments while scrolling through Instagram, Emma Stone feels your pain.

The La La Land actress says she can’t stand looking at the flawless pictures people post on social media. “It makes me so crazy to look at social media,” she told Elle. “When you see people like, ‘This is the best life ever! I couldn’t be happier,’ you’re like, ‘Shut up, that is not true.’”

“Not everything comes together in the best way ever, every day. It just doesn’t,” she said. “Even when your dream you set out for comes true, it’s not always perfect… That’s not the reality of life.”

Stone, who isn’t on Instagram or Twitter, isn’t the first to point out the flaws of social media; many social media fitness stars have drawn attention to the insecurities it can cause as well.

Take fitness blogger Kelsey Wells, for example, and her super relatable post-Thanksgiving dinner bloat photo that went viral.

“I could give you tips and tricks on how to fight bloating and zits and stretch marks, but I think it’s more important for everyone to realize that these things are totally normal!” she wrote in the caption. “And nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about. Instagram is often a highlight reel of sorts, and there is nothing wrong with focusing on the positive! But it’s so important to keep it real and remember that most the images you see while scrolling (including mine) are people’s ‘best foot forward’.

Another fitness blogger, Sara Puhto, posts side-by-side photos on her Instagram (which has almost 50K followers, by the way) to show how drastic a posed photo can be versus an un-posed photo.

Even wildly popular Australian fitness sensation Emily Skye wants you to see the difference between a posed versus unposed photo.

Do you think Emma Stone and these fitness stars have a point? Share your thoughts about social media below.