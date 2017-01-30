Elizabeth Hurley Stuns in Teeny Blue Bikini at 51

Life is short, buy the bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #handembroidered pic by @damianhurley1 😘😘😘 A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Elizabeth Hurley may be 51, but she looks absolutely ageless in a swimsuit.

The British mom shared a new bikini photo to Instagram Thursday, and her enviable figure looks seriously stunning in a blue embellished bikini from her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She accessorized the ensemble with beachy waves and a pair of shades as she posed in front of the crystal blue water.

“Life is short, buy the bikini,” she wrote.

Hurley shared that the photo was taken by her 14-year-old son, Damian, whom she shares with ex Steve Bing. The two traveled together on a gorgeous getaway to India, and the stunning scenery provided the perfect backdrop for the shot.

Hurley also shared several other stunning shots over the course of her trip, including a photo of herself posing by a palm tree in a green bikini, also from her line.

“My new favourite bikini,” she wrote.

