Eating Avocado Every Day Is Good for You, Research Finds

Good news, guacamole lovers — new research has found that eating avocado every day is actually good for you, Health reports.

A study conducted by Iranian researchers and published in the journal Phytotherapy Research examined 129 previously published studies examining the effects of avocado consumption on metabolic syndrome and confirmed that consumption of the creamy fruit acts as a way to prevent what researchers have called “the new silent killer.”

Metabolic syndrome refers to a combination of three of more risk factors that include abdominal obesity, high triglycerides, high blood pressure, abnormal lipids and insulin resistance, and can lead to things like heart disease and diabetes.

Researchers found that avocados have the most beneficial effects on cholesterol levels, and can also influence LDL (bad) cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, triglycerides, total cholesterol and phospholipids. Avocados can also help prevent belly fat, the most dangerous kind of fat, and most of the studies examined recommend eating the fruit on a daily basis.

“The lipid-lowering, antihypertensive, antidiabetic, anti-obesity, antithrombotic, antiatherosclerotic, and cardioprotective effects of avocado have been demonstrated in several studies,” the study’s authors wrote.

Along with its effect on metabolic syndrome, the avocado is a healthy diet staple for many reasons, including the fact that they contain antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals as well as healthy monosaturated fats.

“This is just yet another study to show that avocados truly deserve superfood status,” said Health‘s contributing nutrition editor, Cynthia Sass, RD, MPH.

The studies examined several different parts of the avocado, including the leaves and pit, but Sass recommends sticking to the flesh.

“Avocado blends well with both sweet and savory ingredients, and provides the satisfaction factor that makes dishes decadent,” she said. “Incorporating more avocado into your diet is like having your cake and eating it too!”

