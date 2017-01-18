Eat This and Live to 100

Looking to extend your longevity? Of course you are! More time on this planet means more time with your loved ones, and we’ve got just the key to your happiness. Check out these five foods to eat regularly if you want to make it to 100.

Fruits and veggies: Try to eat at least five fruits and veggies every single day. It will slash your risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer! Looking for a mid-afternoon snack? Reach for some carrots and hummus or a big juicy peach.

Low-fat yogurt: Yogurt is packed with probiotics, which can protect you from imbalances that can cause allergic reactions, autoimmune disorders (like Crohn’s disease) and infections. For a healthy immune system, make sure you’re buying yogurt that contains live cultures, a keyword for probiotics.

Nuts: Pistachios and walnuts especially are handy for fighting heart disease, but you don’t want to overeat these bad boys; stick to a handful a day.

Fish: Eating fish two to three times a week can reduce disease-causing inflammation; plus, oily fish like salmon contain tons of omega-3 fatty acids, which play an important role in your metabolism.

Fiber: If you’re not getting at least 25 grams of fiber a day, you need to step up your fruits, veggies and whole grains game. A high-fiber diet can lower your risk of dying from any cause, say researchers from the National Cancer Institute. Read more about the importance of fiber in a healthy diet by clicking here.