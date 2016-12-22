Do These 10 Things Daily to Supercharge Your Metabolism

(Photo: Twitter / @LloydLegalist)

How often do you wake up drained, exhausted and completely unprepared to face a long day of work, family and more? We know that feeling—and it’s the worst! Check out these ways to supercharge your metabolism for more energy and more luck in the weight loss department.

Eat protein

Replacing your carbs with lean protein (turkey, chicken or tofu) can boost your metabolism because protein changes the way your body stores calories. In fact, protein forces your body to use more calories while digesting, which is perfect if you want to lose weight.

Work out early

Working out in the morning before work or school is a great way to get your heart racing and boost your metabolism. It’s a fabulous way to start your day out on the right foot, and has been proven to alter dieter’s food choices for the rest of the day. Make sure to sneak a little protein into your breakfast before you hit the gym so you don’t suffer from low blood sugar — which can actually make your metabolism drop.

Eat nuts

Nuts (especially raw almonds) are loaded with fatty acids, which are known to give you that much-needed metabolism boost. Make sure not to over-snack; nuts are high in calories and should be eaten in moderation.

Get a proper night’s sleep

As if you needed another excuse to get more sleep, it turns out that a lack of sleep can actually lead to obesity. Giving your body a full night’s sleep provides you with the energy and high metabolism you need to power through your day.

Use caffeine to your advantage

Found in coffee and teas, caffeine is one of the most common stimulants in the world. Caffeine can alter your metabolic rate from three to 11 percent, making it more likely for your body to burn fat! This raised metabolism is awesome if you’re looking to shed a few pounds or feel energetic enough to head to the gym.

Have a healthy mid-day snack

It’s 3 p.m. and you feel… dead. Lunch was hours ago and you’re running on empty. Nobody likes the midday slump, which is why a healthy mid-day snack is exactly what you need. A boost of protein or healthy fats can boost your metabolism, giving you the energy to power through your workday and that long commute home.

Skip the diet soda

Artificial sweeteners disrupt your metabolic functions in big ways, and can even lead to Type 2 diabetes. When sipping diet soda, your body can release too much insulin to process the substances, leading to overeating and weight gain. Yikes!

Drink water

Drinking water regularly throughout the day increases the metabolic rate of healthy women by almost 30 percent, or more than 50 calories a day. That’s huge! If you’ve hit a mid-day slump and need a pick-me-up, grab a bottle of water and start chugging. We promise you’ll feel the difference.

Add spice to your meals

If you love spicy foods, then you’re in luck! Eating spicy meals, like a bowl of chili, can boost your metabolic rate by eight percent. Spicy foods also keep you feeling full longer, which makes it less likely you’ll snack.

Drink green tea

Not only are the antioxidants in green tea fabulous for your body, but it’s actually proven that green tea drinkers may actually burn up to 70 to 100 more calories a day. Green tea also contains caffeine, which will give you that much-needed caffeine boost!

