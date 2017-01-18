DIY Sweet Treats Under 150 Calories

Falling off the healthy eating wagon seems to most frequently be the culprit of a sneaky sweet tooth. Finding treats that cater to your sweet snack attack without blowing your eating goals is the key to finding balance in healthy eating. Finding ways you can make these treats on your own? Even better!

Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries: At only 17 calories a strawberry, you can enjoy a bowlful of these sweet indulgences without breaking the 150 calorie mark. These simple strawberry skinny bites are easy to prepare ahead of time and have on-hand when the sweet tooth strikes.

Blueberry Protein Muffins: If your sweet cravings start when the alarm clock goes off, then these muffins are a perfect treat to have on-hand. They can serve double duty as breakfast with a protein punch and a sweet indulgence.

Skinny Eggnog Cupcakes: You don’t have to wait for the holidays to savor the seasonal flavor egg nog with this cupcake recipe that will allow you to splurge without guilt at only 107 calories per cupcake!

PB Yogurt Dip and Apple Slices: Melted peanut butter, honey, cinnamon and yogurt make this a fruit dip that will curb sweet splurges and still leave you feeling like you have indulged.

Skinny Peach Berry Cobbler: The perfect dessert to make when you want to impress guests or shock the family without having to slip on your elastic-waist PJs to indulge. At only 119 calories a serving, you can make this just for yourself to have dessert to snack on for several days.

Tart Strawberry Rhubarb Popsicles: As the warm weather rolls in, keep these pops in your freezer and ready for when the need for a cool treat invites itself. Tart and sweet, these will satisfy your cravings and save you a freezer full of calories at only 32 calories a pop.

Skinny Pumpkin Pie: A traditional favorite made skinny with only 134 calories per slice and an ingredient list you can find year round.

Skinny Pina Colada Cupcakes: A real pina colada may send you over your calorie count, but not a Pina Colada cupcake! This recipe only boasts a mere 128 calories per cake and still guarantees a relaxing poolside vibe when you take a bite.

Skinny Vanilla Cupcakes: A great choice if you need to bring a treat to an event but want to offer a lighter option. Get the satisfaction of cake with a fraction of the calories.

For more slimmed down sweet treats, check out our Desserts + Sweets Recipe Index!